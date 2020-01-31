The mother to slain singer Moses Ssekibogo Nakintije has said that the death of her son two years ago is still fresh as though it happened yesterday.

Kasubo Jane told NBS TV that she has never recovered from her son’s death, but is only thankful to God who has kept her alive.

Radio died of severe injuries of February 1, 2018, after a one Godfrey ‘Troy’ Wamala lifted and slammed him on concrete at De Bar, a popular hangout in Entebbe, in the process, splitting his skull.

Following the incident, Radio was rushed to Nsambya Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Case Clinic where he died of a brain bleed.

The deceased singer’s mother now claims that her son could have died on the very day he was thrown over shoulder by Troy Wamala.

“I never spoke to Radio, he never said a thing, he was not opening his eyes or moving at all. He was on machines and we never came near him. It is very possible my son died several hours before he was admitted to hospital,” she said.

During Radio’s vigil a Kololo Ceremonial grounds, Radio’s mother said her son was releasing some discharge through the nose and doctors insisted that it would affect his health.

“They promised us that he would be better if they cut his throat and tubes are inserted to release it [discharge],” Kasubo said.

“After the cutting, we only saw doctors moving around; no one was giving us updates. I sensed danger because my son was not fine but doctors were not telling the truth,” she said.

She then said that Radio could have died on the same day he was beaten and not February 1 as indicated.