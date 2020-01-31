Toddler singer Patrick Ssenyonjo alias Fresh Kid has finally abandoned the dominant Luganda in favor of Japanese, Chinese and English with an accent.

The “bambi’ singer was recently stuck to Luganda that interviewers always had to speak the language to get something from him. On many occasions when questions were asked in English, the singer would claim not to have heard or simply reply what interested him.

However, following an education stint in a known school at City Parents primary school, the singer is now smoking English and a couple of foreign languages, again making it hard for interviewers to engage him.

While appearing on NBS TV’s after 5 show this week, the singer refused to speak Luganda, instead of sticking to Japanese and heavily accented Engish.

Fresh Kid said that this is because he has learnt new languages at school and made friends who speak the same.