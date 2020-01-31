INNOCENT NAHABWE

Writing a book is one of those dreams many people have but only a few ever accomplish. When I set out to write a book, distribution was the least of my worries.

I assumed you just write, deliver copies to various bookshops and voila, you have a best seller.

I was wrong!

Fast forward to the evening of July 10th 2019, a batch of 2000 copies of the now 208- page Best seller and entrepreneurs’ handbook, “Treating Small businesses; Lessons from my operations” were delivered on a truck. I was in shock!

It was a whole 18 big boxes….. I excitedly moved with copies from one bookstore to another but no single order was placed as I had anticipated save for Aristoc Booklex which later placed an order for 5 copies after a day to day review process.

I knew I was cooked!

Not giving up, i posted that the book is ready in the Uganda Marketers Society Whatsapp group and a friend, John Babirukamu of Digital Marketers Academy advised me to take the book online and sell via Jumia.

By simply going to their site, I was able to open a shop there and posted the link in different WhatsApp groups.

Within days, even before the launch, I had sold 130 copies online. Jumia only took a percentage. On top of all this, they helped both in the marketing and delivery process.

I was amazed!

Soon those who read the book posted very good and encouraging reviews on social media driving the sales through the roof.

By the time we launched, 650 copied had been sold in a matter of weeks. Following the success, Bookshops that had previously overlooked and tossed me around called for deliveries. I can now authoritatively say that the book’s unprecedented success was/is because of social media.

That is just one example of the potential of digital. Similarly, the huge success of Galaxy FM at a time when the radio market was saturated and even the best experts said it was not possible to enter the market to do radio in Kampala can be attributed to the clever or strategic use of social media.

We are deep into the digital age, our lifestyles are changing, people no longer want to move around, they do not need to be sun- baked waiting for a public service taxi, they just order for a SafeBoda or Uber, they no longer lineup for Rolex in Wandegeya, they use their app to order for it.

Betting no longer demands you to go line up with riffraffs in betting shacks, we at Bluecube –via Kagwirawo Sports betting- pioneered betting via USSD and now every betting house is growing its reach via online apps, even condoms are now available via an app. Soon, with Artificial intelligence, medical support will come via digital.

There will soon be an app for everything if it is not the case already.

So as thousands graduate, my advice is for us to look closely at the opportunities that digital presents.

Yes, it is still relatively small with only 6.3% OR 2.5M of the 40M Ugandan population active on social media (IPSOS NAMS 2019) but the growth is visible and rapid in nature.

This is even more important because Uganda remains with a predominantly young market seeing as 82% of the population is below 35 and 56% is below 18 years of age (UBOS, 2019 population estimates).

The future is now…. “Generation X, Y, Z” or whatever it is / will be called.

These will literally live on the internet. If you want to win in the near future, you need to look at how you can tap into this space.

So why go digital?

Well, the moment you open a social media page or website and publish it, your shop or business is essentially open to the world.

Many of us have social media pages with thousands of “friends” and followers. All we share are regurgitated jokes and memes.

These are essentially your shops only that in your shops, you just have , well, so many jokes.

Imagine if you ably identified what your friends want or anticipated what they might need and found a way to provide it at a profit.

Around us there are many examples of now multi-million entities that have been able to do this successfully.

Cue in AirBnB which by the way is now bigger than any hotel chain in the world much as it does not own any real Estate.

The head/heads behind the app realized that thousands of people stay in houses that aren’t fully occupied. We all have that guest room that is only occupied maybe once or twice a year.

We would be happy to rent it out.

There are millions of people who would want such rooms as much as there are hundreds of people with rooms to spare.

AirBnB runs the show in this case.

Then someone realized that a huge number of us own cars and can want to make a quick buck by offering them as “special hire” cabs….. Boom! Uber, Taxify and others were born.

Uber alone is now valued well over a billion dollars. Does the founder own all cars on the app? No! Does he operate the taxis? No! He only created an opportunity where car owners were linked with people in need of a quick and convenient ride.

Back home, a gentleman, Ricky Papa , who was a boda boda rider himself, witnessed his friend die in an accident on a bike. ( the causality ward in Mulago is full of Boda Boda accident victims).

He decided to organize and sanitize the industry which led to the creation of Safeboda.

He mobilized Boda riders, registered them, trained them, branded them and using a simple app, Safeboda is now part of our lifestyle.

These unruly, mostly uneducated folks that ride bodas are able to run via online, even follow traffic rules – can you imagine?

Now Safe boda is raising big dollars and venturing into money transfer, sale of airtime, payment solutions and food delivery.

Magic? You bet! That’s what the internet does! This is not to mention that with this, you are open to the whole world. You are available at the click of a button. Borders are broken!.

So who will be the winners?

Like all innovations, technology and internet in particular, is still at take off especially in the Sub Saharan Africa region.

Those that adopt earlier will be the big winners. So, don’t wait, whatever business you are doing, take it online.

Hire a resource, have an active business site that you update, have social media pages and make good use of them.

The ones who will make the most out of this internet revolution will be those that seamlessly plug into the apps and lives of the market .

People are using Facebook, Youtube, Instagram.

Find a way to use the readily available tools to engage , build connections but most importantly convert this potential market into customers. While at it, Keep it simple because young people hate complicated stuff.

Make sign up easy.

The other winners will be those that are able to use the huge data to understand their customers and deliver to their needs.

The next war will be fought here.

Those who get it right will be the early winners. Imagine by following your location updates, someone getting to know what time you usually eat and using your search history, predetermining what you love eating and prompting you to order for lunch even when you hadn’t thought about it.

This is a simple example of how powerful this beautiful monster is.

Things in this digital space move quickly. If you blink, you miss. Hope you do not say you didn’t know.

The author is a serial entrepreneur and vice president of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).

Contact him on: @Nahabwe on Twitter, Innocent Nahabwe on Facebook and www.nahabwe.com .