Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar is set to marry Jennifer Gates, the daughter of philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates, who announced their engagement on her Instagram account.

Gates and Nassar who have been dating since 2017, are both riders of the Paris Panthers, which the former also owns.

‘‘Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,’‘ Gates posted.

‘‘I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.’‘

Nassar also posted pictures of their engagement which happened while on a skiing trip.

‘‘I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more,’‘ he said.

‘‘I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore…Here’s to forever!’‘

24-year-old Gates, who is studying to be a medical doctor, has previously praised her parents and Nassar for supporting her passion for this port.

“It’s really special,” she told CNN. “Horses are just one part of our life, but we love the sport.

“He’s a professional, and I do this as an amateur. So, to be able to share our love and passion for horses with each other is just incredible.”