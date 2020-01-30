The family of the late Cadet Pilot Benon Wokalo has revealed that the deceased was a very central part of the family and the sole breadwinner for all siblings and his young family.

Wokalo was in the UPDF air force chopper together with Maj Naomi Karungi before it crashed in Nakatooke, Butambala District, killing both crew members.

According to Wokalo’s family sibling Robert Mafabi, the deceased joined the army in 2004 after completing his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams.

“After completing his S.6 exams, which he passed really well, the family had no money to take him to University, so he went and joined the army,” Mafabi narrates.

Mafabi claims that it had always been a passion for Wokalo to be a pilot, but he had not come close to an opportunity until the army came calling. It is through the army that he went on to join Soroti flying school.

Meanwhile, all this happened without the knowledge of the family, and none of them was aware Wokalo was a pilot until he landed a helicopter at home, shocking family and residents at once.

“We never knew what he was doing in the army, and we only got to realise he was a pilot when in February last year, he landed a helicopter at home,” Mafabi added.

Wokalo was born On September 1, 1979, in Busoba, Mbale District. By the time of his death, he was the sole breadwinner of the family that includes his children, siblings, and children.

“He has been the one educating the children of our deceased relatives and taking care of everyone here. He had not yet even done ‘something for himself’ because even the house he was living in is for our late mother,” Mafabi said.

Wokalo according to the family has been paying school fees for 18 dependents as well as taking care of his four children and wife.

Getting the news of his death

Mafabi said that they got to know of Wokalo’s death through social media.

“We saw on social media that a helicopter has crashed at about 3:30 pm, but there were no details. We then started looking for more information because our relative has also been flying a helicopter. We were then called by his wife who told us Wokalo has died,” he said.

Building his house

Wokalo had started constructing his three-bedroomed house at their home in Busoba but could not complete it due to the dependence burden.

The shell house which sits in the compound of his ancestral home in Busoba, now remains the sight of Wokalo’s unfinished work, just like the puzzled faces of those who depended on his finances, and they are many.