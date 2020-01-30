Nigerian star artiste Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy will be headlining comedian Alex Muhangi’s Valentines’ Day concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The former member of the now defunct P Square duo will lead a line up of star-studded local artistes and comedians on Friday, February 14, 2020. The other artistes will include Sheebah, Cindy, Bebe Cool, Eddy Kenzo, Spice Diana, Navio among others.

According to Muhangi, Rude Boy was chosen to headline the concert because of his sense of romantic songs, which rhyme, perfectly with the theme of Valentines Day.

“Rude Boy was chosen because of his good sense of romantic songs which we think rhyme well with the day. We know Ugandans love good music and have his fans for a long time,” Muhangi said.

Rude Boy is known for his songs such as Reason with me, Double Double, Take it, Together, Fire Fire among others.

According to Muhangi, there will also be a host of several top local comedians within the music interludes.

Entrance is Shs 25,000 for a general ticket and Shs 50,000 for a VIP ticket and Shs 1 million for a table.