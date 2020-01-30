Minister Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi has called for the passing of a law that bars politicians who neglect their children from standing for office.

Nakiwala, the state minister for youth and children affairs, wants the section included in the electoral reforms to be discussed on the floor of parliament.

Nakiwala made the remarks in Entebbe at the launch of a 1m USD a pilot progress tracking initiative aimed at strengthening national alternative care implementation and information management systems. The two year project is being test run in five countries; Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya and Malawi.

She said that she is ready to formulate a bill that will bar politicians who sire children they do not want to look after.

At the same function, Nakiwala called upon children home care centres to reintegrate children in their care into their original communities within 36 months.

She said that there also needs to be a distinction between homes for runaway children and centres for children with disabilities. She said that homes that care for children with disabilities must be up to standard to meet their special needs.

Olive Lumonya Birungi, the national director SOS Children’s village, said that SOS is willing and ready to work hand in hand with the Ministry of Gender Labor and Social Development to integrate disadvantaged children in their respective original communities. She said this would reduce the number of children in the care centres.

Samuel Sanders, the country director SOS Norway, said that the tracking progress initiative will help in ensuring that the resettled children receive good care after they leave the homes.

