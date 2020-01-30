Officials from British personal care products manufacturer PZ Cussons have said the just-concluded promotion has reinvigorated their Imperial Leather brand on the Ugandan market.

Despite being the number one soap on the Ugandan market a few years ago, Imperial Leather’s position had been taken over by other products from Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser and Procter and Gamble.

Four months ago, the company through African Queen Limited, the sole distributors of PZ Cussons products in Uganda announced a campaign dubbed, “Be fresh and win” in which they sunk over one billing shillings.

Speaking at the end of the promotion on Wednesday, Amos Oula, the Head of Exports at PZ Cussons in East Africa said the promotion has seen their sales increase throughout the three months.

“It had seen the volumes we sell double not only for soap but all other products that we provide. It has reinvigorated our position as the number one producer of personal care products,”Oula said.

In the past, PZ Cussons through African Queen Limited only supplied Imperial Leather soap but during the just concluded promotion saw them introduce a number of other products under the Imperial Leather brand that according to Oula have also picked up.

“We shall bounce back with more promotions as one of the ways to engage our consumers in the market,” he noted.

According to Ivan Manzi, the head of sales, marketing and customer service at African Queen Limited through the promotion, they targeted their loyal customers but also woo the youths onto using the products.

“Uganda has over 70% youths that we had to introduce to the product but also reward the old who are our loyal customers and have supported the products for many years,”Manzi said.

He noted that the response has been good for both age groups.

The company with its headquarters in the UK recently warned that it was facing a weaker consumer demand across its main markets including Nigeria hampered by a weakened economy and currency but according to officials, their aim is making Uganda, their third-biggest market, after UK and Nigeria.

According to Amos Oula, the company Head of Exports in East Africa, the African market for personal care products is growing at over 20%, a thing he said is energizing.

On Wednesday, the final winners were rewarded in which John Ssali was the luckiest winner for a fully paid trip to Dubai whereas Doreen Nabakooza was a proud winner of shs10 million.