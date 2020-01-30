Over 100 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) are set to take part in the inaugural CEOs golf tournament organised by Liquid Telecom.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Liquid Telecom CEO, Dennis Kahindi said the one-day event will attract CEOs from various companies as they come together to share ideas.

“We intend to make it an annual pilgrimage for different CEOs to come and associate, interact and get an opportunity for business interactions while walking the greens and fairways of the golf club,”Kahindi said.

“The objective is for CEOs to get some time with their peers and interact.”

According to organisers, the tournament scheduled for tomorrow, Friday at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa will not have a referee because it is a social event.

Kihindi, however, said there will be standard trophies for the top players in each of the groups in the competition on top of other prizes including longest drive and nearest to the pin

“We hope this tournament goes on to grow the sport of golf as we continue to contribute as much as we can to the sport by putting key decision-makers in the country together, have them enjoy themselves, make decisions around the course and socialise among themselves,”Kahindi noted.