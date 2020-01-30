On Thursday afternoon, Aruu county member of parliament Odonga Otto was slapped by his counterpart, Anthony Akol of Kilak North County over ‘bad-mouthing him before his voters” by claiming Akol had picked Shs300m from government to sale a chunk of the controversial Amuru land to an investor.

Irrespective of the outcome of the fight, Otto and Akol are not the first ones to make fighting history in the house. The Nile Post takes a look at scenarios where MPs have been involved in fights with each other or with other people;

Kaliro’s Mbeiza slapped by voter September 2017

Kaliro Woman member of parliament Margaret Mbeiza was in September 2017 a the height of the constitutional amendments slapped by an agitated voter in her constituency over the age limit.

The MP later denied, claiming that no one slapped her but a few people tried to intimidate her for money.

MP Mafabi boxes fellow MP Samson Lokeris in the stomach September 2019

FDC Secretary-General and Budadiri County West MP Nandala Mafabi in September last year boxed Dodoth East county MP Samson Lokeris in the stomach after an altercation between the two in Kabong District.

It all started when Lokeris asked the people of Kabong to run to Mafabi and get money from him, stating that Mafabi had come to the area to distribute money.

In response, Mafabi accused MPs of the Karamoja region of being the first to rush for lunch at parliament instead of concentrating on helping their people.

An angry Lokeris attacked Mafabi, but the latter boxed the former in the stomach before they were separated and later reconciled by Kabong RDC Rex Achia

Winnie Kiiza slaps street beggar May 2010

In May 2010, Kasese woman MP Winnie Kiiza was summoned by the Parliamentary disciplinary committee for allegedly slapping a street beggar in Kampala.

The street beggar identified as Lukiya Agino had been arrested for child abuse after she was found using a very malnourished child for begging. An infuriated Kizza whacked her in the face before saying she did not regret it.

MP Twinamasiko slapped by wife, slaps back- March 2018

Kakumiro country legislator Onesimus Twinamsiko almost broke the internet when he claimed that it was okay for men to batter their women. He was nearly eaten alive by a horde of feminists and Ugandans on social media.

In defence, however, the MP claimed that he had only slapped his wife once and this is because she had also slapped him.

MP/ Minister Byandala punches female journalist March 2016

Katikamu North member of Parliament and then minister without portfolio punched a female journalist Judith Naluggwa who is attached to Bukedde Television.

Naluggwa had staged her camera in Byandala’s face during his case at the anti-corruption court in Kampala. But Byandala was not interested in being covered in such moments, he asked her: ofa ki? Before digging into her abdomen with a punch.

MP Kibuule slaps security guard at Stanbic bank August 2016

In August 2016, Minister for water and MP for Mukono North cunty Ronald Kibuule slapped a security guard manning Stanbic Bank Mukono branch for attempting to subject the legislator to a security check.

According to the guard’s supervisor, the minister beat the guard and entered the bank. Mr. Kibuule, however, denied that version of events and said he had only “cautioned” the guard. He added that the bank had actually apologised to him for the “embarrassment” the incident caused him.

Kato Lubwama slaps events promoter live on TV December 2018

In December 2018, while appearing on a televised show on spark TV hosted by a one Miles Rwamiti, MP Kato Lubwama lost his cool and slapped events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo several times.

Bajjo has caused trouble when he said the Lubwama does not know English and therefore not fit to represent anyone in parliament. An angry Lubwama jumped on Bajjo and pummeled him before walking offset.

Ngora MP Francis Epetait slapped by soldier for refusing to ‘recognize’ him July 2002

Ngora County MP in 2002, Dr Francis Epatait sustained a blood clot in his liver when a senior UPDF officer and military attache to Tanzania, Brigadier Stephen Kashaka beat him for not recognising him at the airport.

The fight that happened at the VIP section wing of Entebbe airport started when Kashaka accused Epatait of not recognising him by allegedly siding against him during an argument with other people.

“He boxed me three times… He said I was a mere member of parliament,” Dr Epetait said.

Gen Katumba sends MP Zaake to hospital with power punch September 2017

Army representative Gen Katumba Wamala jabbed Mityana MP Francis Zaake to near death during a heated exchange in parliament.

At the height of chaos during the age limit debate in parliament, a fistfight broke out after speaker of parliament chose to suspend 25 legislators over chaos. In the process, Zaake started throwing chairs before getting a verbal warning from Gen Katumba Wamala.

At the end, when Zaake did not heed, he got a rude awakening when Katumba punched him to a near pulp. The General later said he punched Zaake for reportedly ‘serving ice-cream in form of chairs’.

Abiriga and Atiku September 2017

There was a fistfight at parliament between Ibrahim Abiriga, the Arua municipality member of parliament and his Ayivu counterpart, Bernard Atiku.

It all started after Abiriga reportedly insulted Atiku as stupid for having called him a Congolese national. According to Abiriga, Atiku called him a Congolese national during one of the Onduparaka FC football matches.

“He told the players not to listen to me that I am not a Ugandan but a Congolese. He is stupid,” Abiriga said.

MPs fight in parliament during age limit debate

This is what brought Nile Post to the limelight when we broadcast this fight live on Facebook video.