The Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, has applauded the good work done by the country’s defence force in keeping peace here and at regional level.

Ssekandi made the remarks during the launch of the activities to commemorate the Defence forces week and the 39th anniversary of Tarehe Sita, at the Military barracks in Mbuya.

The celebrations will be held in the greater Luwero district under the theme “Consolidating the UPDF strategic partnership with the people to guard the gains of liberation”.

He also praised the force’s flexibility in responding to any kind of mission called upon by the continental and regional bodies.

“I take this opportunity to salute the gallant officers and men of the UPDF for not guaranteeing peace and security within our borders but in a line Pan Africanism being a net exporter of peace and security,”he said.

The deputy chief of defence forces Lt G. Wilson Mbadi said this day will be commemorated as remembrance of their strategic relationship with the people.

“And that is why we this year chose the theme “consolidating the UPDF strategic partnership with the people” to guard the gains of liberation so far achieved, “he said.