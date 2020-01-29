New Vipers Sports Club coach, Fred Kajoba’s journey didn’t start off perfectly as his team was held to a goalless draw by Mbarara City at the Bombo Military Barracks Stadium on Tuesday evening in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The Cranes goalkeeping coach was over the weekend appointed to take charge of matters at Kitende and expected to begin his journey on a high but things turned out different in a game where both sides created few chances.

With both teams looking shy in front of the goal having few talking points, it was the Kitende based side that suffered more at the end of the game because the result ensured they lost the grip on the summit of the table from four to two points but they have also not won in the past three games in all competitions.

Kasasiro boys close in

In Jinja, defending champions, KCCA FC was firing on all cylinders as they beat new league entrants and struggling Kyetume FC in another StarTimes Uganda Premier League encounter.

Youngster Sadat Anaku and Erisa Ssekisambu were on the wheel with goals in the first half to ensure the Kasasiro boys bagged all the three points off Kyetume, christened the Slaughters, coached by old boy, Jackson Mayanja.

Anaku opened the score in the 9th minute off a fellow defender, Peter Magambo assist whereas Ssekisambu took extended the lead at the stroke of half time.

The win ensured KCCA FC closed in on table leaders Vipers at 41 points, only two shy of the Kitende based team.

UPL Tuesday results

Kyetume FC 0-2KCCA FC

Proline FC 2-1 Police FC

Onduparaka 2-1 Busoga United

Tooro United 1-1 URA FC

Mbarara City 0-0 Vipers SC