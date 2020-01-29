Police in Kampala is holding more than 50 suspects arrested in a joint operation with the Internal Security Organisation in various parts of the city.

The suspects were arrested in areas of Arua Park, Kiseka Market, Owin Market, Katwe, Mutasa Kafero Street, Kibuye and Clock tower among others during an abrupt operation targeting gangs terrorizing the city and its suburbs.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, the operation was prompted by complaints of theft and other robberies of items like handbags and phones from members of the public in these areas.

“Since mid- December up to date, cases of theft and robberies have increased in Kampala and this had put security at tension,” Owoyesigyire said.

“We managed to arrest top criminal gangs whom we believe have been behind these robberies and theft in Kampala.”

He noted that the gangs also target students returning to school whom they rob of valuables including money meant for school fees.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects will help security in apprehending colleagues who are part of the gangs terrorizing members of the public.

“After investigation, they will appear before courts of law on several charges that include robbery, theft,”Owoyesigyire noted but warned members of the public to always be vigilant.