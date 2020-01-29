The State Minister for Finance in charge of Privatisation, Evelyn Anite has asked an American technology company to invest into Uganda Telecom Limited.

Investors from Mark43, a software company funded by Amazon co-founder, Jeff Bezos has expressed interest in investing in Uganda especially in the Information, Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

The delegation that is currently in Uganda has visited Minister Anite who interested them into investing in UTL.

“We welcome you to Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, a country with enormous investment opportunities in technology, Agriculture, Tourism, Oil and gas, Education, Health and other sector; we welcome you to take interest in any of the sectors and government is ready to offer you any kind of support,” Anite said.

Anite said she is optimistic the investors have all it takes to invest and revive the oldest telecom company in Uganda.

The delegation of American Investors from Mark43 a technology company is currently into the country on the invitation of the East African Partners (EAP) Managing Director, Isaac Kigozi who took them through a number of Uganda’s vast investment opportunities.

Kigozi said that the team is in the country to find ways of exporting advanced technology into the country as well interacting with youth that are interested in the ICT sector.

The delegation was led by Florian Mayr, Co-Founder & Vice President of Solution Architecture Matthew Polega Mark43 Co-Founder & Head of Marketing, and Mark Duane Roylance.

They have since held meetings with President Museveni, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, the Minister of Tourism in Busoga Kingdom, Hellen Namutamba.

Kigozi noted that during the meeting with Museveni on January, 26 2020, the investors were appreciated for choosing Uganda as an investment destination as well as focusing on advancing the country technology in a number of sectors.

Mathew Polega noted that the company will as well collaborate with government to train and equip youth in the country with new technologies that are tailored towards offering solutions to prevailing problems as well as making good use of social media.

“The biggest successful technology world over is the existence of the cloud, the use of internet; any idea turned into an application (App) can be a basis of a good technology. All enterprising companies need consumer technology and Social Media is one-way companies engage with users of their products; you always want to develop solutions that will help you engage with your customers to know what they think about your products and social media is a great platform, it helps companies know what customers think about their products and that they care,” Polega said.

Mark Duane Roylance said that indeed Africa has got a number of opportunities with growing economies, a lot untapped potential with dynamic population which guarantee a successful investment.