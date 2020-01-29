Controversial events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo as claimed the newly acquired monster ride, a land cruiser V8 by Bizeemu singer Ronald Mayinja was a special gift from President Museveni

Early this week, rumors made rounds on social media that Mayinja had acquired a black Land cruiser V8 monster car although the singer has remained tight-lipped on the matter.

According to Bajjo, Mayinja received the car and he claims this was a gift from President Museveni.

Bajjo made these remarks while appearing on NBS UNCUT.

“I thank God because I told you that you will soon find out the truth, Mayinja said that I was lying but God has revealed the truth. Mayinja got a car which is similar to the one that President gave Kusasira. He received it and even feared to park it at his home. I have heard that he now wants to sell it,” Bajjo claimed.

Bajjo said that he has no problem with Mayinja supporting President Museveni or receiving gifts from him but his only problem with the Golden Band singer was to confuse Ugandans.

“My problem with Mayinja was about him trying to confuse Ugandans. He has his freedom to do whatever he wants but let him not confuse Ugandans. We have artistes like Bebe Cool, Kusasira and Big Eye who are known to be supporters of President Museveni and I have no problem with them,” Bajjo said.

Earlier on, Bajjo said that another promoter called Yasin Kaweesi masterminded the project of ‘Peace for All, All for peace’ but Mayinja betrayed him on the d-day and went ahead to meet the President.

“Mayinja ate the money and now wants to confuse Ugandans. The project was for Promoter Yasin Kaweesi who called Mayinja. Yasin wanted to sell it Museveni because he is an NRM supporter. He wanted to make an association but I didn’t know the intentions. Mayinja betrayed him. I feel bad because the artiste who sang about corruption was the first to be compromised. He got 600 million out of the Shs. 2 billion that he asked for,” Bajjo said.

Bajjo said that he decided to become an activist and he will continue to expose people who betray Ugandans.