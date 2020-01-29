Singer Hillary Kiyaga alias Dr. Hilderman has blasted fellow artiste Ronald Mayinja for what he termed as ‘betraying People Power.’

Early this month, impeccable sources told Nile Post that the Golden Band singer met with President Museveni on December 31, 2019 at his Kisozi state lodge although the singer denied this meeting when contacted.

Mayinja would later on January 8, 2020 launch a new movement that he called “Peace for All, All for peace.” He said that the movement intends to encourage unity among Ugandans.

In an interview with NBS UNCUT however, Hilderman claimed that Mayinja betrayed not just People Power, but the country at large.

Hilderman insisted that they movement was meant to undermine People Power which is led by Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Hilderman said, “Mayinja has done a lot for this country. His songs will continue to live on. I take his songs but not his acts. I am one of those who believe that if you eat money, don’t eat your head. These things are not for people power but the country, whoever does that is betraying the country.”

Hilderman said that the country is watching and if Mayinja doesn’t sort himself, the public will do that and judge him accordingly.

Asked if has never “eaten” money from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Hilderman said that he has worked for his money and he can never betray the country like that.

Earlier this year, Ronald Mayinja said that he is still a member of People Power and that his new movement aligns with the objectives of People Power.

Edited by David Tumusiime