The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is set to release the results of the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) on Friday, January 31, 2020.

According to a statement, the results will be released from the president’s office auditorium where the minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni and officials from UNEB will be expected to brief the press about the performance.

“The Minister for Education and Sports shall release 2019 UCE results on Friday 31st January, 2020, 10am at the President’s Office auditorium,” the statement reads.

The minister will first be briefed on the performance on Wednesday January 29 ahead of the release.

The 2019 UCE were sat by a total of 101,131 candidates from 2,205 centers/schools across the country.

Like in the previous years, candidates will be able to get access to their results using a USSD code that will be provided by UNEB.