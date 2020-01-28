Two people have been confirmed dead after a Uganda People’s Defence Forces chopper crashed in a hill in Gomba district.

According to Samuel Ssettaala, the area district councillor, the incident happened at around mid-day on Tuesday when the plane crashed on top of Ndeese hill in Butambala, Gomba district.

“The chopper was coming from Kampala side and I heard a loud noise. I can’t tell whether after failure, the pilot wanted to turn back. All of a sudden, there was total silence,”Sssettaala told this website on phone.

“I wondered what had happened to the chopper and it was not until I was told by locals that there had been a crash on top of the hill.”

When asked whether the chopper belonged to Police or the army, the area councilor confirmed it belonged to the latter.

“The cards and attire the two occupants, a woman and man were donning show that they are from UPDF,” he added.

UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire confirmed the incident saying the Jet Ranger AF 302 was on a training mission before it crashed.

“It had two crew members and no one is reported to have survived but investigations into the cause of the accident have commenced,”Karemire told this website.

“We offer our condolences to the family members and the entire UPDF fraternity.”