Parliament today paid tribute to businesswoman, Dr. Amina Hersi in recognition of her prestigious European CEO Award, Entrepreneur of the year that she won in 2019.

Cecilia Ogwal (Dokolo) moved the motion for Parliament to honour Hersi who has invested in multiple sectors in Uganda and employed thousands of people.

Supporting the motion, the minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Amelia Kyambadde said: “Amina Hersi formed 3000 women cooperatives in Northern region, I want to state that government has 34% in Amina’s project, it is going to benefit many Ugandans through employment, training and market.”

The chairperson, Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA), Pamela Kamugo hailed Hersi for her support to Atiak sugar factory and for mobilizing women in Northern Uganda into cooperative union where they will supply the factory as out growers. Abraham Byandala praised Hersi who is of Somali origin but a Kenyan national for investing heavily in Uganda. Robina Rwakoojo, the Gomba West MP, said Hersi had brought prosperity for the people of Northern Uganda.

“Many times we have achievers we don’t recognize, Dr. Amina Hersi brought happiness to the faces of women in Northern Uganda, and when we say women we mean that their achievements pass on to children and fathers,” Rwakoojo said.