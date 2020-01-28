Music promoter Charles Olim alias Sipapa has offered four million Uganda shillings to Nyanzi Ssentamu also known as Chairman Nyanzi as part of his wedding preparations. Nyanzi is the elder brother of Kyadondo East legislator and musician Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Sipapa was attending Nyanzi’s wedding launch on Friday last week.

Sipapa offered him 4 million shillings in cash as his contribution for the upcoming wedding.

In his speech, Sipapa who was donning a yellow overall with photos of President Museveni took a dig at fellow promoter Abbey Musinguzi of Abtex promotions and asked him to offer more than the four million.

The wedding launch was well attended with Bobi Wine, musician Joseph Mayanja alias Chameleon being part of the gathering.