Light Over Light Capital (LOLC) Finance has come up with strategically, technically and financially sound packages that deliver practical solutions to spur and accelerate growth for farmers.

The packages which also cater for food producers and rural businesses will mainly be centered in the South Western region districts of Kisoro, Kabale and Kanungu.

“Our combined expertise creates an extraordinary wealth of knowledge that will be of vital importance to the future of our food and farming industry,” said the company Managing Director Trevor Uwimana at their Kamonyi Kisoro district offices.

He said LOLC Finance was derived from the Kifumbira words Itara hejuru Itara simply meaning Light Over Light and Capital.

Uwimana said the venture will operate in various areas including agriculture and financial services; soil health; food production systems; animal welfare; sustainable food supply; business appraisals, technical advice and value-added financial services such as agency banking and mobile money services.

The organization intends to work with farmers, processors, traders and small business owners based in the rural communities of Kisoro, Kabale and Kanungu districts to help develop their businesses and achieve sustainable profits.

The organization says they will pool expertise and offer a “truly national agricultural and rural knowledge service” for farmers, growers and all agricultural businesses in the region. “We are excited about the opportunity that this new and dynamic initiative will bring to support future farming and food systems.”