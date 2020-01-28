Musician Fille Mutoni has said that she will continue taking care of troubled MC and television presenter Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats.

In an interview with NBS television’s UNCUT, Fille said that they are at good terms with the legendary MC.

“I am going to support Kats all through. He is my friend and I want to thank Ugandans for giving him reception when he spoke out on his health. I am going to be by his side in everything,” Fille said.

Fille said that she has a child with Kats and they will continue working and communicating.

“I have a child with Kats and there is that constant communication. Even if we are not together it doesn’t stop me from talking to him and seeking advise from him,” Fille said.

Fille however asked the media and public to always give artistes and entertainers some personal space in such times as the trolls and media attention only sinks them further into depression.

She however noted that she respects Kats’ boldness to come out and open up about his health and this decision didn’t shock her because she was ready for it.

Asked about her current relationship with Kats, Fille said that they are friends and will always be but he is not managing her at the moment.

She said, “We only kept the friendship but I have been alone all this time. He has had fair share of issues as a person and I wanted to give him time. I am strong. It has been God. What seems like a storm doesn’t hit me because I am a believer.”

Fille also dismissed social media reports that someone booked her in Kasese and she failed to perform. She apologized to her fans in Kasese and noted that if the promoters contact her, she will come and perform for them.