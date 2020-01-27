Vipers Sports Club has unveiled Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach, Fred Kajoba as their new tactician to replace Edward Golola who was shown the exit last week.

“This is part of the restructuring process. It is being done to have better results. We want to see Vipers Sports Club as one of the best teams in Africa and to achieve objectives in a given time. We are at times blamed for the changes but such changes have adverse effects,” Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa, the club president.

Despite being one of the biggest clubs currently in the country, the Kitende based club has failed to have an identity, a thing that has baffled Mulindwa for a number of years.

Speaking during Kajoba’s unveiling; the club president said he expects the new coach to bring this touch of identity at Kitende.

“Like it is in the music industry when artists are performing in theatres, fans leave very excited, it is not about winning, the quality of football matters. We need to be convinced about what is taking place,”Mulindwa said.

For Kajoba, the move was a moment he has been counting on for many years.

“I am a serious coach. I came here to perform. I have been yearning for this job for many years. I am a special one,”Kajoba said.

Kajoba has become the 14th coach for Vipers in 14 years.

Vipers coaches since 2006

Jan-April 2006: Charles Katumba

May-Dec 2006: Charles Ayiekoh

Jan 2007-July 2008: Jackson Mayanja

Aug 2008 – Dec 2011: Edward Golola

2012 – 2013: Ambrose Chukuma

2014 – 2015: Edward Golola (2nd time)

Aug 2015 – June 2016: George Nsimbe

July 2016 – Dec 2016: Abdallah Mubiru

Dec 2016 – Mar 2017: Richard Wasswa

Mar 2017 – July 2018: Miguel Da Costa

Aug 2018 – Dec 2018: Javier Martinez

Jan – July 2019: Michael Nam Ouma

Aug 2019 – Jan 2020: Edward Golola(3rd time