PAUL KAYONGA

Police in Kampala Metropolitan have arrested two suspects, including an Indian national in connection with being part of a criminal racket which extorts money from foreigners under the pretext of finding jobs for them abroad

The suspects according to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire have been identified as Praful Butan an Indian national and Ignatius Mugumya who had invited four Indians to Uganda after promising them jobs in Canada.

“When the victims arrived on 15/12/2020,they were taken to Jolly Court Hotel at Kasanga but were later on the 21/01/2020 at around 9:00 AM moved with a pretext of being transported to to Entebbe Airport on route to Canada,”Owoyesigyire said.

“They were instead confined at Allianz Hotel in Bweyogerere till the 26/01/2020 when they were rescued as the suspects demanded $50,000 (over 180 million) from their families.”

This website has also learnt that one of the Indian families sent a member to Kampala who on arrival reported the matter to the Central Police Station in Kampala and the rescue mission kicked off leading to the arrest of the two suspects .

Owoyesigyire said they had expanded the investigations to find out if there are other members of the group involved in the crime.

He asked the Indian community to help combat the criminal network by reporting to their country’s authorities for action to be taken while still in India.

Additional reporting by Kenneth Kazibwe