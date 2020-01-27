A total of four directors will by the end of this week have heeded to a directive by the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola’s directive to hand over offices to their deputies, the Nile Post has learnt.

Last week, Ochola directed the four police directors at the rank of AIGP to hand over offices to their deputies awaiting renewal of their contracts by President Museveni.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday confirmed that AIGP Stephen Kasiima of Traffic Police had on Saturday handed over office to his deputy, Commissioner of Police Bazir Mugisha.

“It (handover) is an ongoing activity throughout the week. We shall let you know of any new developments,”Enanga said.

The other directors expected to hand over office include Erasmus Twaruhukw a(Legal Services), Lemmy Twinomujuni (Welfare and Production), Joseph Mugisa(Fire and Rescue Services) and Francis Rwego (Special Interpol Representative).

The handover of the offices by police directors is to be overseen by AIGP Brig. Jack Bakasumba, the Chief of Joint Staff in the police force.

The development comes barely two months after the High Court ordered the police director in charge of Logistics and Engineering, AIGP Godfrey Bangirana, to vacate office until a case in which a private individual is challenging his continued stay in office is disposed off.

A law firm recently wrote to the IGP threatening to drag to him to court for allowing directors whose contracts had expired to stay in office.

“It has come to our client’s knowledge that you continue to shelter, give working premises and assign official government duties to these individuals whose tenure of office in Uganda Police has long expired. They have no mandate in law to execute duties purportedly on behalf of Uganda Police or government of Uganda,” the January 13 letter by lawyers from Credo Advocates to Ochola read in part.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) is the third-highest rank in the structure of the police force and officers at the rank who clock 45 years of age and above work on three- year contracts but are renewable.

This website has learnt that despite applying for contraction extensions, President Museveni has not yet responded to the same and it is expected he might not do so as one of the ways to rid the force of a number of officers who are aged but have also stayed long.