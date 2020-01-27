Justice Mike Chibita has handed over office as the Director Public Prosecutions to his deputy, Charles Elem Ogwal the Nile Post has learnt.

Chibita is one of the newly appointed Judges of the Supreme Court who were sworn in by President Museveni recently and according to the DPP spokesperson, Jacquelyn Okui, he has officially left to join bench.

“The handover signifies that Mr. Charles Elem-Ogwal will be acting in the capacity of Director of Public Prosecutions until the appointment of a Director of Public Prosecutions by the President, His Excellency, Yoweri Museveni,”Okui said in a statement.

Chibita

Justice Mike Chibita graduated from Makerere University with a Bachelors degree in law in 1989 before completing the bar course in 1990.

He also holds a Master of Laws from the University of Iowa in International and Comparative Law.

He was in 2010 appointed to as a justice of the High Court in 2010 and in 2015, he became the Director of Public Prosecutions.

As the DPP, his helm has seen the successful prosecution of seven people accused of masterminding the 2010 Kampala twin blasts that killed over 70 revelers who were watching the World Cup final at Lugogo and Ethiopian village in Kampala.

Five of these were sentenced to life in prison whereas two of them were sentenced to 50 years imprisonment by the High Court in Kampala in 2016.

He is also commended for various reforms including regional offices, introduction of case backlog reduction system, implementation of the Revised ODPP Structure and Prosecution Case Management System (PROCAMIS) among others during the eight years he has served as DPP.

Museveni is expected to appoint a new DPP any time soon to fill the void left behind by Chibita.