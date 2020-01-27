Nalwadda Nsangi

As NRM marked 34 years in power yesterday, soldiers in Arua who fought in the Uganda Army and UNRF said they were unhappy that many of the promises to them had not been fulfilled.

During the 34th year celebrations held at Arua Police Boma grounds in Arua district, the veterans and widows of the ex-combatants, expressed concerns that the NRM government has abandoned them by not giving them the money and other ventures that were promised to them to kick start their income generating programmes.

They said they were told to form SACCOs, which they did. Up to now however, they have received nothing to help them better their economic status.

Salim Swaleh, manager of Arua Mother City SACCO said: “The president promised us Shs 350 million and this pledge has stayed for more than two years.

Drabezu Hellen, a widow urged President Museveni to intervene and give the group money.

Twaha Hashim, a retired staff sergeant, said that the ray of hope that they had to get the pledges fulfilled faded when Ibrahim Abiriga, the Arua Municipality MP, was killed in 2018.

Hashim said government had promised to build for them a plastics moulding factory but this had not yet materialised.

“We ask the government to support us with a factory plant making plastic jerrycans that it promised,” he said.

Aliru Jane, a widow, said they formed the SACCOs but there is no money to give to the women.