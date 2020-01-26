A number of men are increasingly attracted to pregnant women. This has left many people dumbfounded as to what lures men to women who are evidently in a sexual relationship with another person. We dig out some of the reasons why this is so.

If someone else has it, they want it

You know how a married person can be so attractive because someone else has claimed them? Well a pregnant woman is a hyper version of this. A man has truly claimed her, by putting his seed in her. Men want what other men have. And men perceive a pregnant woman to be very much possessed by another man.

It’s competitive

It’s in a man’s DNA to spread his seed. It’s in their biology to perpetuate themselves by impregnating women. In an odd way, men can feel competitive when they see another man has claimed a woman’s womb. Even though they clearly can’t get in there now, because she is already pregnant, pursuing her is still their twisted way of being competitive.

She is nurturing

Men are attracted to a nurturing people. And who appears more nurturing than an expecting mother? She has literally given her body up to grow another person.

The hormones

A woman does put off certain hormones when she is pregnant that can attract men to her. She obviously doesn’t mean to, but her body is going through a lot of hormonal changes.

A full figure

To put it simply, when women are pregnant, their breasts get larger, their butts get larger, and they look more voluptuous. Men tend to actually be more attracted to a body that appears curvy and fertile than a super thin body.