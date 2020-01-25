Three lucky customers were on Friday handed keys to their brand new Kia Cerato cars as part of Total Uganda’s “hands off my ride” promotion.

Speaking at the function held in Kampala, Total Uganda Managing Director, Imemba Obi said the promotion was one of the ways to give back to customers for standing with the fuel company but also listen to their needs.

“We will remain open to listening to you and being with you, thinking and designing solutions that meet your needs today and tomorrow,”Imemba said.

Under the “hands off my ride” promotion, Total Uganda customers throughout the country were required to use Total Excellium in their vehicles but also use their Total fuel cards to double their chances of winning.

According to Imemba, customers did not only win but also were able to save a lot of money by using Total Excellium which he said ensures they drive more miles at a lesser cost.

“Those who have not been using Total Excellium should join the bandwagon because they are missing out on getting rid of bad fuel , air pollution and losing so much money because if you use Excellium you spend less in the long run by using less fuel.”

Applauded all participants for the support given to the fuel company for the many years it has been in existence.

“Introducing Total Excellium is one of the ways of fulfilling our customer promises that include responsibility, safety, proximity, cleanliness and convenience which is the way we relate with our customers,” the Total Uganda Managing Director noted.

At the end of the two-month promotion, Moses Kalema, Jackness Abinsinguza and Godwin Mumbere were the three lucky winners of the Kia Ceratos.