The Vicar of St. Andrews Church- Bukoto, Rev. Canon Michael Mukhwana has said that it is important to celebrate the victories and any milestones we achieve in life.

He made the remarks while leading prayers at Kampala Parents School during a party to celebrate the success of the 2019 primary seven candidates who excelled in the just released PLE examination results.

Mukhwana called upon others school directors to recognise students who excel well as a way of motivating others.

“I am so glad that the school could organize this thanksgiving for the children and parents to able to celebrate the victory that God gave them. It is very important that we celebrate our victory,” Rev Mukhwana said.

Speaking at the same event, the director of Kampala Parents, Rajiv Ruparelia, has urged the candidates when they join new secondary schools to go with learning skills and discipline they have obtained at Kampala Parents.

“You have embarked on a new journey. Keep yourselves positive. Keep the great the KPS spirit and when you join your new secondary schools, keep all the positive things Kampala Parents’ School taught you. Go become a Kampala Parents’ School ambassador,” Rajiv said.

He said the school will introduce more co-curricular activities this year.