The Inspector-General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has transferred 253 police officers to various stations and regions around the country.

In the changes, SSP Ibrahim Saiga who has been on a foreign mission in Somalia has been sent to Makerere University as the security officer whereas SSP Muzafaru Zirabamuzaale has been appointed the administrator in charge of the National CCTV Command and Control Centre at Naguru.

Superintendent of Police Musa Nabende has been appointed the commander Anti Stock Theft Unit(ASTU), a unit mandated with fighting cattle rustling with headquarters in Karamoja.

The transfers have also seen SP Steven Kaija taken to Aswa region as the deputy Regional Police Commander from Ssezibwa region in the same position whereas SP Richard who had just returned from a foreign mission in Somalia has been sent to Namisindwa as District Police Commander.

Detective Superintendent of Police Bernard Muhumuza has been appointed the Kampala Metropolitan Area commander in charge of CID , whereas Detective Superintendent of Police Ronald Bogere who has been in greater Masaka region has been sent to Kampala North East as the Regional CID officer to replace D/SP Emmanuel Gumisiriza who has been sent to Masaka.

The transfers according to AIGP, Col. Jesse Kamunanwire the Police director in charge of Human Resource Administration , the changes take immediate effect.

Since taking over as the police chief in 2018, Martin Okoth Ochola has made a number of changes and re-organisations in the police force aimed at streamlining the force that President Museveni a few years ago described as being infiltrated by criminals.

Speaking to members of the Parliamentary Appointments Committee, Ochola said the police force died the day Gen.Edward Katumba Wamala left the force as IGP in 2005.

The new police chief was seen reversing a number of reshuffles that had been effected by his predecessor, Gen.Kale Kayihura.

A number of people have always argued that many police officers have overstayed in their positions which has stagnated work but Ochola has tackled the same by transferring them to other areas.