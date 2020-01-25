The ruling National Resistance Movement has paid seven billion shillings to buy off the party headquarters at Plot 10, Kyadondo road in Kampala, the Nile Post has learnt.

Speaking during the delegates conference on Saturday, the party chairman, Yoweri Museveni told the delegates that the party had paid $1.9 million which is approximately shs7 billion to secure the party headquarters.

“We have been renting but we paid $1.9 million and we are no longer renting. In future we shall demolish the small building and develop the place,”Museveni told the delegates at Namboole.

For many years, the ruling party has been renting and on several occasions, bailiffs have written to the party chairperson over the same.

In 2008, atleast four letters were written to Museveni through his Principle Private Secretary whereas three other raids came from court bailiffs as a landlord who had initially been described as a friend of the ruling party ran out of patience after his rental claim kept growing.

He wanted to throw the party out of the headquarters at Plot 10, Kyadondo in the upscale Nakasero residential area.

A few years ago, NRM started a fundraising campaign to be able to construct the Movement House but since then, there is nothing to show of the same.

However, tired of constant embarrassment from bailiffs seeking to recover rent areas, the ruling party has settled the matter for once by buying off the plot.

NRM now joins others including Democratic Party, Forum for Democratic Change and Uganda People’s Congress as parties with their own headquarters.