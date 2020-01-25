The National Resistance Movement Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba on Saturday afternoon received a cold reception as she was booed by party members during the delegates conference at Namboole.

Chaos started when the master of ceremonies, Richard Todwong, invited Lumumba to give a speech to the delegates as she prepares ground for the party chairman, President Museveni.

However, as soon as Lumumba stood to speak, delegates mostly from Acholi and Lango started booing her in protest against her speech.

“The national chairman will give you an opportunity to address your concerns because they have been noted,” Lumumba told the dissenting voices but they continued protesting.

The party chairperson for the electoral commission, Dr.Tanga Odoi tried to go the various tents to try to ask the delegates to calm down but all this was in vain as the voices only went up.

Museveni intervention

However, when the dissent persisted, Lumumba sought the intervention of President Museveni so as to calm down the angry delegates who could not allow her speak.

“I am requesting for the intervention of the national chairman,” Lumumba said.

Museveni would later come to her help by jumping onto the podium to ask the delegates to calm down.

“There are two groups that appear to be unhappy but let four people come and will tell me their issues after my speech. I will get all the facts but let us continue with the programme,”Museveni said amid ululations from the delegates from all corners at Namboole.

Calm was at last returned to Namboole.