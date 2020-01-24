The efficiency and performance of Uganda’s wor force today is entirely dependent on the human resource released into the work environment.

Every year thousands of young people graduate from higher institutes of learning and scramble for the little jobs available.

Many lack the competencies, experience and skills that business owners are looking for.

With partners such as Clarke International University, Laboremus and Fontes foundation, Refactory was established on the backbone of equipping young adults with the necessary skills in ICT development in order to make them job ready.

Refactory, created to fill the skills gap in the tech industry guarantees students technical and non- technical skills required to meet the demand in the tech industry that competes globally.

The classes are run by influencers in the industry who share practical technical and life skill that are realistic.

They offer a 3 phase program which includes: Phase 1- a Catalyst course for 3 months with training in leadership, critical thinking, IT project management and many more.

Phase 2- Boot camp which involves solving a real problem for one of the industry partners and finally phase 3- the Last mile program which entails an opportunity to work at an elite ICT company for 6-12 months.

With this reliable rate of progress, up ahead lies technology transition where young professionals are job ready.

We will see ground breaking innovations created and programming driven academia and professionalism.

A tech program made by the industry for the industry.

Applications for the April intake are underway visit their website on www.refactory.ug for more details.