The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the NRM yesterday discussed the proposed amendments to the NRM Constitution and adopted only Lining up as a mode of voting during internal party elections.

In a meeting that stretched for more than six hours at State House Entebbe, there were intense debate as to whether the method would help reduce on the complaints that have resulted from previous primaries.

Currently, NRM elects its flag bearers through the ballot.

According to sources, President Museveni, who chaired the meeting, argued that lining up would save candidates from spending a lot of money to woo voters.

He said this had led to too much commercialisation of politics and corruption.

The CEC resolution will be discussed by the National Executive Committee that sits today but it is highly likely that NEC, too, will endorse the move.

In the CEC meeting the members discussed the advantages that come along with this proposed amendment. These include: Reduction in logistical and financial costs since there will be no procurement of ballot papers, buckets, indelible ink, pens and basins among other electoral materials; party cohesion because of being transparent; eradicate It will uproot multiple voting; it will reduce on temptations of election manipulation & commercialisation of politics; reduce on administrative costs the Party has been grappling with and cure challenges of election postponement due to delays in production, packing, and transportation of huge volumes of election materials.

The members also said lining up will be in conformity with the national laws of Uganda especially the Local Government Act and will cure allegations of ballot stuffing.

NRM will hold its delegates conference on Saturday, January 25.