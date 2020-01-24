The state minister for Transport Joy Kabatsi has come out openly to support Shartsi Mukundane, daughter to Foreign affairs Minister, for Mawogola North MP seat.

Kabatsi, a professional lawyer, farmer and politician was recently transferred from Animal Industry Ministry and appointed minister of state for Transport by President Museveni.

During an interview, Kabatsi said that she is moved by young women who dedicate their lives to service and Shartsi is surely one of those few individuals.

“I am impressed by young women who dedicate their lives to service. We have a young lady in Sembabule named Shartsi who has a campaign centered around accountability, I believe it’s called Gobelela”

Kabatsi also added that ideas from people like Shartsi are what the electorates should expect from their leaders.

“This is the kind of thinking that’s needed from our leaders after making several promises and it should be all of us to follow them up.”

Kabatsi’s remarks are surprising because in the divisive politics of Sembabule, she has always belonged to the camp of Theodore Ssekikubo which is opposed to Kutesa’s camp.

Throughout her political career, Kabatsi has demonstrated her passion and commitment through hard work, good governance and a very high level of integrity among others.

The Minister revealed that the works and transport sector have achieved key milestones including the revamping of Uganda Airlines and completion of major roads and others like the New Jinja Nile Bridge.

“I am ready to work with the team to ensure that we deliver and take the sector to a higher level,” said Kabatsi.

Kabatsi is a renowned entrepreneur in the cattle corridor of Sembabule district, where she has set up the only milk coolers in the district. She also participated in the Sembabule district Woman MP race and was outcompeted.

She said that, “Women who venture into politics often have fewer resources than their male peers and many of us are judged based almost entirely on trivial things like physical appearance or temperament.

My political journey has had its fair share of these difficulties but evidence has proven that African female politicians have played a key role in redefining the politics of their respective countries, as well as the entire continent.”

Kabatsi boasts of having played a key role in advocating for women’s rights and driving economic development in Lwemiyaga, Sembabule.

It should be remembered that Shartsi Kuteesa recently launched her interest for the Mawogola Member of Parliament shortly after her father Minister Sam Kutesa had announced that he was retiring from serving Mawogola people as an MP, a constituency he has represented since 1996.