The Ugandan referee who was recorded asking for a bribe from a football coach has been banned for five years by the FUFA Ethics Committee, the Nile Post has learnt.

In a recording that went viral late last year, referee Emmanuel Kiweewa was heard asking Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) head coach, Noah Mugerwa for a one million shillings bribe so as to ease the game for them so that they can qualify for the finals.

This was before the University Football League semifinal game in which St. Lawrence University beat Uganda Martyrs University 3-2 on penalties to advance to finals.

However, this website has learnt that Kiweewa has got a five-year ban after being found guilty of soliciting a bribe.

“FUFA Ethics Committee has banned Referee Kiweewa Emmanuel from taking part in any football-related activity for five years,” FUFA posted on its social media pages.

“The Committee found Kiweewa guilty of soliciting undue financial advantage in an effort to influence match results of the game between Uganda Martyrs University and St. Lawrence University contrary to the FUFA Ethics Code.”

In the recording that made rounds, the man who was to be in charge of the game was heard talking to the UMU head coach whom he described as his friend, before asking him to give him money so as to ensure matters are taken care of in their favour, ahead of the semi-final game.

“The squad (referees) coming to officiate the game is big and consists of only super league officials. Because I realized you are my friend, I decided to call you and alert you of what is coming. Tell the manager to sort the matter before it is too late,” the centre referee is heard telling the UMU head coach.

As the phone conversation continued, the coach asks the referee to come out clearly on what he clearly wants to be done by the team manager.

“Let him(manager) get one million shillings and leave the rest to me. “Unless he doesn’t want to qualify for the finals. You have invested a lot and you wouldn’t want to get here only to fail to make the final. Let him give us money and things are done.” the centre referee told the Uganda Martyrs University football coach.