Civil Society Organizations have called upon governments to enact laws that tackle huge amount of care work done by women and girls at the pearl of Africa.

Oxfam Uganda alongside Uganda’s Women Network (UWONET) believe that having laws to tackle care workers will help to ensure that people who do some of the most important jobs in our society are paid a living wage.

The Oxfam coordinator in charge of Finance for Development, Joseph Olwenyi, said care workers laws would facilitate living wage for those caring for our parents, our children and the most vulnerable.

The concern has followed a World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos Switzerland where the world leaders are meeting to engage on foremost political, cultural aspects to shape global, regional and industry agenda.

UWONET executive director Ritah Reiro noted with concern the unfair micro and macroeconomic policies exhibited by the global governments that have widened the economic gap between the poor and the rich and between the rich countries and the poor countries.

“It is not an accident that we find ourselves in this situation, there has been a deliberate effort to widen this gap. You will want to ask yourself, why is it that 22 men only in this world are richer than the entire folk of women in Africa? This was deliberate and continues to be” Reiro emphatically added.

Reiro highlighted a need for a deliberate effort to reverse this trend.