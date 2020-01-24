The public will now be able to take part in the law making process through a mobile application.

The mobile app called Bungeni was launched by the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga after the Inter-faith prayer service on Tuesday, 21 January 2020.

The Inter-faith prayer service is part of the activities of the annual Parliament Week.

Kadaga said that the mobile app will see the constituents have an input in the bills processes without necessarily coming to Parliament buildings.

“I have not been satisfied with the input from the public and that is why I directed our department of ICT to develop this mobile application,” Kadaga said.

The Speaker added that the App will be used to track the progress made on bills and have comments submitted before the bills are passed into law by the whole House.

She revealed that the parliament radio station was ready to go on air but there is no frequency to enable it.

“We have a radio station with state of the art studios but the Uganda Communications Commission gave us a frequency and later withdrew it. We have decided to launch the mobile App to bridge that gap,” she added.

The Director of the Department of ICT, Fred Bbale said that the public will also be in position to present their petitions through the mobile app.