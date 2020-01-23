Three-time Uganda Premier League champions and current table leaders, Vipers Sports Club have announced the sacking of the entire technical staff led by head coach, Edward Golola with immediate effect for the fourth time.

According to a statement on the club website, the technical staff has been relieved of its duties and the club will announce the next course of action.

Vipers Sports club announces that the head coach, Edward Golola and his entire technical team have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect,” the statement said.

“The club would like to thank Golola and his team for their work during their time at Vipers SC and to wish them success in the future.”

The club, however, said a caretaker technical team will be appointed up to the end of season as they look at their next option for a full-time coach.

This is the fourth time Golola and his entire coaching staff are shown the exit at Kitende having been influential in all the three league titles that Vipers SC has, with two coming when he was the head coach (2009/10 and 2014/15) and the other as an assistant to Miguel Da Costa in 2017.

The latest is the third time in less than seven months that the technical team at Kitende has been shown the exit.

The latest sacking stems from the two defeats inflicted on Vipers by SC Villa at home in Kitende in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and dramatic exit from the Stanbic Uganda Cup on Wednesday at the hands of minnows, Kajjansi United in a penalty shootout.