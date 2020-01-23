President Museveni, who is the chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has extended a special invitation to former prime minister Amama Mbabazi for this weekend’s party’s national executive meeting which is anticipated to take place at State House, Entebbe on January 24th.

The invitation comes on the back of a meetings between Museveni and Mbabazi over the last couple of weeks which have led to speculation that the 71 year old former influential politician could return to the NRM fold.

Mbabazi served as NRM secretary general for 10 years before he fell out with Museveni. He stood against him in 2016 but lost the election.

The NRM has since amended its constitution and given powers to the chairman to appoint the secretary general and other senior party officials.

In a statement, Rogers Mulindwa, senior manager communications at the NRM noted that Article 12(2)P of the NRM constitution gives the national chairman the right to invite not more than five individuals who have made special contributions to the struggle to attend the NEC meeting.

Mulindwa said the secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba had confirmed receipt of the names from Museveni.

Besides Mbabazi, other specially invited guests are: former vice presidents Dr. Specioza Wandira Kazibwe and Dr. Gilbert Bukenya; former Prime Minister, Kintu Musoke and former Kampala Central Legislator Francis Babu.

“We shall be grateful to receive them as our special guests during NEC meeting”, Lumumba said, according to Mulindwa.