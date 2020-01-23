It was a black Wednesday for StarTimes Uganda Premier League clubs as three of them were ejected out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup by minnows on the round of 64.

At Wankulukuku, Buganda regional side, Kajjansi United took the bragging rights of Entebbe road when they eliminated Kitende based and 2016 Uganda Cup champions, Vipers Sports Club in a dramatic game that ended in a penalty shootout on Wednesday evening.

Following a one-all draw in the mandatory 90 minutes, the current Uganda Premier League log leaders got a shock of their lives when they were ejected on an 8-7 penalty shootout result.

However, things were not done as Vipers fans turned rowdy and tried to attack their team coach, Edward Golola and players prompting UPDF personnel deployed at Wankulukuku to swing into action to save the tactician and other club officials from being lynched by the irate fans.

Other games

In Busia, another Uganda Premier League side suffered at the hands of a minnow when Busoga United was beaten 2-1 by Busia Young FC in a game played at the Busia Integrated Primary School playground on Wednesday afternoon at the round of 64.

On the day two other teams had been ejected out of the competition, West Nile side, Onduparaka FC too, didn’t survive the wrath of another regional side, Bugamba FC after being beaten one-nil.

Proline are the defending champions of the Uganda Cup after beating Bright Stars on finals last year.

Uganda Cup results

Kajjansi United FC (8) 1-1 (7) Vipers SC

Busia Young FC 2-1 Busoga United FC

Bugamba FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC