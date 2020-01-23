Alice Namulwa Mukasa, the mother for the former Butaleja Woman MP, Cerinah Nebanda has disowned claims by Kayunga Woman MP, Aidah Nantaba in regards to the death of her daughter in 2012.

Nebanda died in 2012 under unclear circumstances while at her boyfriend, Adam Kalungi’s home in Makindye but the postmortem report later pointed to use of drugs.

On Tuesday, Nantaba told parliament that she had been told by Namulwa that the person who was behind the plot to kill her daughter, Nebanda is baying for her blood.

“I received a phone call from Cerinah Nebanda’s mother. She told me honorable, you are going to be killed by the same person who killed my daughter. I was shocked because I didn’t know where she had got my number,” Nantaba told parliament on Tuesday evening.

“She told me I should go to her to get the details about the plot. I didn’t take it seriously but shared it with somebody. I told her I would still come and get more information but didn’t go there. Little did I know that she meant.”

However, on Thursday, Namulwa told journalists that she has never talked to Nantaba as is being alleged, adding that she is saddened by what she termed as blackmail from the Kayunga district legislator.

“Indeed I am very certain that you know very well that I have never in my life telephoned you, neither have I ever had any connection dealings with you whatsoever . For that matter, I cannot and will not be party to your renown continued immature political gimmicks,”Namulwa told journalists during a news conference in Kampala on Thursday morning.

In her statements made on the floor of parliament, Nantaba said she had been confided into by Namulwa that the person behind her woes is the one who had killed her daughter, Nebanda.

She narrated that this person whom she didn’t name had sent assassins to finish her off leading to the killing of Ronald Ssebulime, a motorbike rider shot dead by police after being arrested last year.

Speaking in rebuttal to the comments by Nantaba, Nebanda’s mother said she was shocked to hear the legislator accuse her of calling to “confide” in her about the death of her daughter.

“I publically completely dissociate myself from such accustomed negative diversionary tendencies, more so by implication against the government of Uganda.”

Nebanda’s mother asked Nantaba to make a public apology in print media, electronic media and on the floor of parliament not less than Tuesday January 28 of else be dragged to court over the same.

She asked security agencies to take keen interest in the matter and carry out extensive investigations to get to the bottom of the matter so that her name comes out clean.

According to Namula, she has since written to President Museveni and the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga over the matter.