The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has announced plans to hold primaries to choose a candidate who will fly their flag in the 2021 presidential election.

Deputy party spokesperson John Kikonyogo made the revelation while speaking to the press during the party’s weekly press briefing.

He explained that some steps had been taken to ensure that the party finds a flag bearer for the elections.

Since its formation in 2005, Dr. Kizza Besigye, the founding party president has been FDC’s presidential candidate, beating Gen Mugisha Muntu on three occasions.

Yet at the national level, he has contested in four elections and lost to President Museveni.

A number of party members have shown interest in flying the party flag.

Others like Moses Byamugisha have opted to stand as independents.

Kikonyogo said Byamugisha’s actions are against the party position something that Byamugisha disputes.