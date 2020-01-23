Police in Kabale has got in its custody three people for allegedly breaking into a church and stole property worth ten million shillings.

According to Kigezi region police spokesperson, Elly Matte, the three including Joel Ahimbisibwe, 20,a builder, Methodius Ngabirano, 25, driver and Gideon Niwaha, 20 were arrested after a tip-off from a neighbor who had seen them loading the stolen property on a boda boda.

“They were arrested after a tip-off that were connected to the breaking of Buhara Catholic church in Buhara sub county in Kabale district on the night of January, 17,2020 and stole properties that included three loud speakers, amplifier, mixer, stabilizer and 2 microphone receivers among other items amounting to shs10 million,” Matte told the Nile Post.

He explained that two days after breaking into the church, Christians were able to know that the temple of God had been broken into when they went for the Sunday service after finding the equipment missing.

“Lucky enough, the thieves had been seen loading the said properties on a boda boda by a good Samaritan who later on cooperated and gave the information leading to their arrest,” Matte said.