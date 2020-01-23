Events promoter Balaam Barugahare has slammed musician Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael for wasting President Museveni’s money in betting.

Last week, King Michael accused Balaam and fellow artistes who are attached to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for blocking him from meeting the President.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT however, Balaam said that Michael received Shs 30 million from the President and chose to spend it in sports betting and doing drugs.

Balaam also refuted claims that he blocked King Michael from meeting the President.

He said, “Michael asked for 30 cows. When they brought the cows, he asked for Shs 30 millions. Now after wasting the money in betting, he is coming out to say that the money was not enough and we are blocking him. There is something wrong with him,”

Balaam said that if King Michael asked for more than the shs. 30 million that he received let him go and tell that to the President and no one will stopped him.

“I am not a comptroller at the State house. Let him wake up and go to Nakasero where the President stays and see if I will stop him. President Museveni is for all Ugandans and I have no right to stop him,” Balaam said.

Balaam however cautioned King Michael to think about getting his hands dirty and do businesses that will change his life instead of begging.

“I advise him to get a life. He should stop begging and instead learn how to work and make money. I have never begged for any coin in this government. They have put in place a lot of infrastructure so that we can do business. Even if King Michael is given Shs 200 million, he will still want more at the end of the day,” Balaam said.