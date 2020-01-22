Police in Mbarara has kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a security guard raped a woman who had gone to ease herself in a nearby corridor before he was helped to escape by a colleague.

According to Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region Police spokesperson, the incident happened in Mbarara town when the lady Mariam, 28 (second named withheld) who had just disembarked from a bus from Kampala was raped by an armed guard belonging to Group 4 Securicor(G4S).

“She had just reached Mbarara town from Kampala by bus decided to go ease herself in a nearby corridor but she was followed by an armed guard of G4S who raped her,” Kasasira said.

The police publicist says that the victim later made an alarm that attracted boda boda rider who found the suspect on top of the woman and apprehended her.

“During the scuffle, another security guard belonging to Security 2000 Limited responded to the incident by corking his gun as he threatened to shoot the boda boda riders. He later rescued the suspect and they both escaped.”

Kasasira, however, added that on examination by the police’s medical personnel, the victim was found to be HIV positive but noted inquiries into the incident are still ongoing as the hunt for the two suspects also intensifies.

“We are liaising with supervisors of the two companies to have the suspects arrested,” he said.