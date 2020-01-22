Comedian Patrick Idringi alias Salvador has said that his visit to State House helped secure permission for him to hold his Valentine’s Day concert at Kololo Airstrip.

This month, Salvado met President Museveni at the Nakasero State Lodge, sparking off outrage from ‘People Power’ supporters on social media who accused the comedian of betraying their movement and siding with the incumbent.

While answering to a question from a journalist in a press conference he held on Tuesday evening at Speke Apartments, Salvador announced that his upcoming Valentines Day concert would be held at Kololo Airstrip.

Salvador said that his visit to the State House helped to ‘smoothen’ the process of acquiring Kololo as the venue.

“I was still undecided on where to host the concert from. That is why the billboards that came out earlier didn’t have a venue. It being valentine, many hotels have their own parties and some of the nice venues like Serena and Africana were already booked. When I visited State House, I dropped in a few words and it helped me to get the venue much easier,” Salvador said in part.

Salvador however noted that he went through the normal process of acquiring the venue and dropped the necessary documents where he had to. His visit to State House just helped to make the process much quicker, he said.

Salvador will be headlining a ‘rib-cracking’ fest dubbed ‘Africa Laughs’ on February 14, 2020 at Kololo Airstrip.

Salvador said that comedy has changed his life and helped him grow as a person.

“I’m forever grateful to my sisters who pushed me to join stand-up comedy in Uganda, they were so persistent,’ Salvado added.

Salvador first held the ‘Africa Laughs’ in 2013 with partnership from Singleton and this year will be the fifth edition. International comedy giants like Kenny Blaq, Eric Omondi, Eddie Kadi and Alfred Kaingo in addition to local comedy stars like Daniel Omara, Prince Emma, Ronnie Mc Vex, Agnes Akite and Madrat and Chiko will join Salvador.

Entrance will go for Shs. 50,000 silver, shs. 100,000 gold and shs. 300,000 platinum.

Edited by David Tumusiime