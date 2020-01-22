Rastafarians have appealed to President Museveni to compel the police force to desist from arresting them unlawfully.

Isa Bin Ismail, one of the Rastafarians, said his ghetto life had been made difficult by men in uniform.

“We are going to go on our knees and plead to the government, mostly to the president of Uganda to grant us our freedoms and rights because even the president is a Rasta since he fought to restore peace and human rights in the country just like Martin Luther King and other freedom fighters did,” Isa emphasized.

Denying the allegations, Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson Patrick Onyango said they will arrest only Rastafarians who break the law.

“During police operations, some Rasta are often found smoking marijuana and others in possession of suspected stolen property. Whenever any Rasta is found at the wrong side of the law, there is no option but to arrest them” said Onyango.

Onyango advised Rastas to be law abiding citizens instead of complaining about police arrests.

He said when police is doing its operations it does not discriminate any one based on religion , social or political affiliation.

In October 2019, President Museveni appointed Buchaman, a Rastafarian, to be his presidential advisor on ghetto affairs.

The Rastafarians said Buchaman had not yet consulted them on issues affecting them as the Rasta Community in Kampala.