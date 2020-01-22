The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has summoned the Minister for Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa to explain to the house the growing tension between Uganda and Rwanda.

Her summons come in the wake of reports that three Ugandans were shot and killed in Rwanda over the weekend plus the ongoing arrests of some Ugandans in Kigali.

Kadaga made her order during the first parliamentary sitting of the year 2020. She was responding to concerns raised by the Rukungiri municipality Member of Parliament Roland Kahinda Mugume.

Mugume noted that trade relations with Uganda’s neighbour Rwanda had come to a virtual halt and the situation had not improved for a year now. The border between Rwanda and Uganda remains closed.

Opposition Chief Whip and Kira Municipality MP Ssemujju Nganda chipped in with more information. He said he had learned of the shooting to death of three Ugandans in Kigali and more Ugandans being arrested.

The legislators demanded to know what the government of Uganda was doing to safeguard the lives of its citizens in a foreign land.

Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa informed the house that there were diplomatic engagements ongoing to resolve the differences between the two nations.

Nankabirwa asked parliament to give government a chance to find a lasting solution to the tension.

MPs were angered when Nankabirwa described the death of the Ugandans as unfortunate.

Dissatisfied with the government chief whip’s reassurances, Kadaga summoned the Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kutesa to address the house on this matter. Kutesa was challenged to explain if Rwanda has become a no-go zone for Ugandans.

Edited by David Tumusiime